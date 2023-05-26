As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) offers stability

After finishing at $6.74 in the prior trading day, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) closed at $6.46, down -4.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3053266 shares were traded. CPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 313.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.66B and an Enterprise Value of 4.60B. As of this moment, Crescent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPG has reached a high of $10.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 548.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 538.18M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.97% stake in the company. Shares short for CPG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 7.26M, compared to 24.22M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CPG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.49.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.83 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $740.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $740.53M to a low estimate of $740.53M. As of the current estimate, Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $736.07M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $823.62M, a decrease of -3.50% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $823.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $823.62M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $3.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.