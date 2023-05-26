As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) offers stability

After finishing at $14.78 in the prior trading day, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) closed at $14.70, down -0.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5214781 shares were traded. IVZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IVZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when FLANAGAN MARTIN L sold 232,413 shares for $17.43 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050,959 led to the insider holds 452,584 shares of the business.

TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of IVZ for $14,242,800 on Jan 30. The 10% Owner now owns 45,419,188 shares after completing the transaction at $18.11 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,367,477 shares for $18.42 each. As a result, the insider received 43,605,849 and left with 46,205,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVZ now has a Market Capitalization of 7.70B and an Enterprise Value of 18.84B. As of this moment, Invesco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVZ has reached a high of $20.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.99M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 458.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 367.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IVZ as of May 14, 2023 were 12.3M with a Short Ratio of 12.30M, compared to 11.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IVZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.76, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.47. The current Payout Ratio is 54.30% for IVZ, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2000 when the company split stock in a 25:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Invesco Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.64B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.81B and the low estimate is $4.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.