AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.95

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) closed the day trading at $71.79 down -0.84% from the previous closing price of $72.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4382719 shares were traded. AZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AZN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 138.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZN now has a Market Capitalization of 227.96B and an Enterprise Value of 253.00B. As of this moment, AstraZeneca’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZN has reached a high of $76.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AZN traded about 4.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AZN traded about 3.64M shares per day. A total of 3.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.99B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AZN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.81M with a Short Ratio of 4.67M, compared to 3.79M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

AZN’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.44, up from 2.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.80. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AZN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 26, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.63 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $11.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.69B to a low estimate of $10.82B. As of the current estimate, AstraZeneca PLC’s year-ago sales were $10.77B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.7B, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.35B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.35B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.44B and the low estimate is $48.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.