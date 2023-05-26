Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $197.56

As of close of business last night, Autodesk Inc.’s stock clocked out at $197.56, up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $196.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2442374 shares were traded. ADSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $199.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADSK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when RAFAEL BETSY sold 309 shares for $194.79 per share. The transaction valued at 60,190 led to the insider holds 4,197 shares of the business.

RAFAEL BETSY sold 309 shares of ADSK for $63,373 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 4,506 shares after completing the transaction at $205.09 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Hope Stephen W., who serves as the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 68 shares for $205.09 each. As a result, the insider received 13,946 and left with 1,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADSK now has a Market Capitalization of 43.02B and an Enterprise Value of 43.62B. As of this moment, Autodesk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADSK has reached a high of $235.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $163.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 202.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADSK traded 1.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ADSK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 2.61M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $7.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.23. EPS for the following year is $8.36, with 27 analysts recommending between $9.05 and $7.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $1.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Autodesk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.29B and the low estimate is $5.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.