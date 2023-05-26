Axonics Inc. (AXNX)’s EPS estimates by 9 analysts

As of close of business last night, Axonics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $49.65, down -3.01% from its previous closing price of $51.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984169 shares were traded. AXNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 287.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Dearen Danny L. sold 20,000 shares for $60.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,204,137 led to the insider holds 17,201 shares of the business.

Dearen Danny L. sold 2,001 shares of AXNX for $120,073 on Apr 20. The President & CFO now owns 23,993 shares after completing the transaction at $60.01 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Dearen Danny L., who serves as the President & CFO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $55.27 each. As a result, the insider received 829,103 and left with 23,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXNX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.93B and an Enterprise Value of 2.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -65.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXNX has reached a high of $79.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXNX traded 634.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 584.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.10M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.26% stake in the company. Shares short for AXNX as of May 14, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.16M, compared to 4.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.26% and a Short% of Float of 9.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $86.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.7M to a low estimate of $85M. As of the current estimate, Axonics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.98M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.31M, an increase of 24.00% less than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.51M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $354.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $348.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.7M, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $424.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $441.9M and the low estimate is $413M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.