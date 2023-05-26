Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) was $5.84 for the day, down -2.01% from the previous closing price of $5.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1377700 shares were traded. BSBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BSBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSBR now has a Market Capitalization of 20.35B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSBR has reached a high of $6.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.55.

Shares Statistics:

BSBR traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 590.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.27B. Insiders hold about 13.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BSBR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 5.34M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.86, BSBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.53.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.34B to a low estimate of $3.34B. As of the current estimate, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.59B, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.52B, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.11B and the low estimate is $15.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.