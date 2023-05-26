Baxter International Inc. (BAX) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $42.12 in the prior trading day, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) closed at $41.34, down -1.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3863334 shares were traded. BAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 109.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when STROUCKEN ALBERT P L sold 3,930 shares for $37.52 per share. The transaction valued at 147,454 led to the insider holds 36,835 shares of the business.

Kunzler Jacqueline sold 3,813 shares of BAX for $154,426 on Feb 21. The SVP, Chief Quality Officer now owns 16,725 shares after completing the transaction at $40.50 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Mason Jeanne K, who serves as the SVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 59,477 shares for $44.70 each. As a result, the insider received 2,658,622 and left with 126,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAX now has a Market Capitalization of 24.12B and an Enterprise Value of 39.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -73.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAX has reached a high of $77.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 505.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 503.13M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BAX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.71M, compared to 9.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BAX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.16, compared to 1.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.06 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.82B to a low estimate of $3.76B. As of the current estimate, Baxter International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.75B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.88B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.83B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.11B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.21B and the low estimate is $15.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.