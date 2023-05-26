Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $245.25 in the prior trading day, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) closed at $241.77, down -1.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1369050 shares were traded. BDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $244.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $239.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 527.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Byrd Richard sold 1,421 shares for $248.60 per share. The transaction valued at 353,261 led to the insider holds 4,119 shares of the business.

Polen Thomas E Jr sold 9,500 shares of BDX for $2,518,735 on Aug 15. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 28,878 shares after completing the transaction at $265.13 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Hickey David, who serves as the EVP & President, Life Sciences of the company, sold 475 shares for $265.00 each. As a result, the insider received 125,875 and left with 3,331 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDX now has a Market Capitalization of 71.67B and an Enterprise Value of 87.52B. As of this moment, Becton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDX has reached a high of $269.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $215.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 251.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 245.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 284.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BDX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BDX’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.56, compared to 3.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.30. The current Payout Ratio is 66.30% for BDX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 20, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.06 and a low estimate of $2.79, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.46, with high estimates of $3.54 and low estimates of $3.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.29 and $12.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.2. EPS for the following year is $13.63, with 13 analysts recommending between $13.94 and $13.41.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.89B to a low estimate of $4.74B. As of the current estimate, Becton Dickinson and Company’s year-ago sales were $4.64B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.06B, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.02B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.87B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.57B and the low estimate is $20.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.