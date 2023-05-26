BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) was $19.32 for the day, down -25.49% from the previous closing price of $25.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3130665 shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BTAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Mehta Vimal sold 6,500 shares for $25.79 per share. The transaction valued at 167,641 led to the insider holds 37,294 shares of the business.

Steinhart Richard I sold 5,000 shares of BTAI for $135,864 on May 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,500 shares after completing the transaction at $27.17 per share. On May 15, another insider, Rodriguez Javier, who serves as the See Remarks of the company, sold 1,785 shares for $27.32 each. As a result, the insider received 48,765 and left with 4,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 796.89M and an Enterprise Value of 697.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 987.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20k whereas that against EBITDA is -3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $34.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.80.

Shares Statistics:

BTAI traded an average of 518.77K shares per day over the past three months and 651.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 31.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 3.6M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.19% and a Short% of Float of 22.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.19 and a low estimate of -$1.97, while EPS last year was -$1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.66, with high estimates of -$1.18 and low estimates of -$1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.24 and -$7.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.79. EPS for the following year is -$5.16, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.93 and -$6.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375k, up 1,113.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64M and the low estimate is $9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 721.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.