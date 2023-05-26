BlackBerry Limited (BB)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) closed at $5.18 in the last session, down -0.96% from day before closing price of $5.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2674426 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Dickman Marjorie sold 28,237 shares for $4.63 per share. The transaction valued at 130,737 led to the insider holds 35,372 shares of the business.

GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH sold 30,239 shares of BB for $103,417 on Jan 03. The President of Cyber Security now owns 76,485 shares after completing the transaction at $3.42 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Rai Steve, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,958 shares for $3.32 each. As a result, the insider received 29,741 and left with 48,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.45B and an Enterprise Value of 2.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BB has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BB traded on average about 5.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 581.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 569.04M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $160.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $161M to a low estimate of $159.7M. As of the current estimate, BlackBerry Limited’s year-ago sales were $168M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $163.58M, a decrease of -1.90% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $701M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $696M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $699.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $823.77M and the low estimate is $757M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.