Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $89.85

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) closed the day trading at $89.85 down -1.97% from the previous closing price of $91.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1304396 shares were traded. BAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BAH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 328.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Thompson Elizabeth M sold 27,925 shares for $99.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,764,575 led to the insider holds 20,474 shares of the business.

Dotson Judith sold 15,000 shares of BAH for $1,563,600 on Jan 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 62,240 shares after completing the transaction at $104.24 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, ANDERSON KRISTINE, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,064 shares for $104.28 each. As a result, the insider received 528,074 and left with 63,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAH now has a Market Capitalization of 12.73B and an Enterprise Value of 15.43B. As of this moment, Booz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAH has reached a high of $112.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BAH traded about 886.01K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BAH traded about 746.64k shares per day. A total of 132.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BAH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

BAH’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.88, up from 1.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.49. EPS for the following year is $4.88, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.01 and $4.72.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.45B to a low estimate of $2.34B. As of the current estimate, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.24B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.37B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.08B and the low estimate is $9.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.