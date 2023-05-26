Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Boston Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $47.60, down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $48.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1115208 shares were traded. BXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LUSTIG MATTHEW J bought 10,000 shares for $52.92 per share. The transaction valued at 529,200 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares of BXP for $2,021,673 on Aug 12. The Senior EVP now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $89.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXP now has a Market Capitalization of 7.89B and an Enterprise Value of 21.89B. As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $112.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BXP traded 1.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.45M with a Short Ratio of 8.63M, compared to 8.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.38% and a Short% of Float of 7.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.92, BXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $793.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $808.55M to a low estimate of $776M. As of the current estimate, Boston Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $773.93M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $795.79M, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $807.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $781.61M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $3.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.