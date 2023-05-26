Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) closed at $19.63 in the last session, down -1.90% from day before closing price of $20.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2889453 shares were traded. BRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Aman Angela M sold 12,500 shares for $23.04 per share. The transaction valued at 288,000 led to the insider holds 162,054 shares of the business.

Berman Michael B sold 15,000 shares of BRX for $344,400 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 45,146 shares after completing the transaction at $22.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.34B and an Enterprise Value of 11.34B. As of this moment, Brixmor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRX has reached a high of $24.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRX traded on average about 2.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 300.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.27M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 4.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BRX is 1.04, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.28. The current Payout Ratio is 84.05% for BRX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $306.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $312.83M to a low estimate of $301.15M. As of the current estimate, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $306.13M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.78M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $316.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.92M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.