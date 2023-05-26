Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) closed at $3.42 in the last session, down -3.66% from day before closing price of $3.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1692503 shares were traded. BKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BKD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Asher Jordan R sold 17,200 shares for $3.33 per share. The transaction valued at 57,286 led to the insider holds 102,965 shares of the business.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 50,000 shares of BKD for $154,415 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 401,291 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKD now has a Market Capitalization of 762.27M and an Enterprise Value of 5.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKD has reached a high of $5.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5496, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6851.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BKD traded on average about 2.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 224.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.61% stake in the company. Shares short for BKD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.8M with a Short Ratio of 12.76M, compared to 12.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 8.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $748.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $751.27M to a low estimate of $745.53M. As of the current estimate, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s year-ago sales were $689.52M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $755.25M, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $760.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $749.57M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.83B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.21B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.