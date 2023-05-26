Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Shares Decline by -1.87% to Close at $20.45

As of close of business last night, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.45, down -1.87% from its previous closing price of $20.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706604 shares were traded. BBW stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Hurt J. Christopher sold 22,930 shares for $23.84 per share. The transaction valued at 546,676 led to the insider holds 77,709 shares of the business.

FENCL ERIC R sold 13,553 shares of BBW for $326,657 on Mar 14. The CAO, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 195,228 shares after completing the transaction at $24.10 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Carrara George, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $23.88 each. As a result, the insider received 214,887 and left with 22,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBW now has a Market Capitalization of 311.26M and an Enterprise Value of 355.58M. As of this moment, Build-A-Bear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBW has reached a high of $26.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBW traded 360.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 314.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.23M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BBW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 1.31M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.50% and a Short% of Float of 13.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.74 and $3.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $118.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.53M to a low estimate of $118.53M. As of the current estimate, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.66M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.72M, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $99.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.72M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $472.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $472.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $472.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $467.94M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $519M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $519M and the low estimate is $519M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.