BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, BWX Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $62.48, down -3.07% from its previous closing price of $64.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547274 shares were traded. BWXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BWXT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Loving Richard W sold 300 shares for $51.46 per share. The transaction valued at 15,438 led to the insider holds 17,634 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BWXT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.13B and an Enterprise Value of 7.38B. As of this moment, BWX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWXT has reached a high of $67.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BWXT traded 540.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 373.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.86M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.28% stake in the company. Shares short for BWXT as of May 14, 2023 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.89, BWXT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 33.90% for BWXT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1398:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $558.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $577.1M to a low estimate of $522.11M. As of the current estimate, BWX Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $554.21M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $575.29M, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $593.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $557M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.23B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $2.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.