Cactus Inc. (WHD)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $35.46 in the prior trading day, Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) closed at $34.33, down -3.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601647 shares were traded. WHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WHD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Anderson Donna L sold 2,985 shares for $47.83 per share. The transaction valued at 142,773 led to the insider holds 3,262 shares of the business.

Bender Scott sold 562,336 shares of WHD for $30,386,944 on Jun 07. The President and CEO now owns 50,464 shares after completing the transaction at $54.04 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Bender Joel, who serves as the Senior VP & COO of the company, sold 542,336 shares for $54.00 each. As a result, the insider received 29,286,144 and left with 68,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.25B and an Enterprise Value of 2.37B. As of this moment, Cactus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHD has reached a high of $58.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 599.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 567.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.04M. Insiders hold about 22.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.19% stake in the company. Shares short for WHD as of May 14, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WHD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.53 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $292.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $294.4M to a low estimate of $291M. As of the current estimate, Cactus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $170.22M, an estimated increase of 71.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.47M, an increase of 56.40% less than the figure of $71.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $280.52M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $688.37M, up 59.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.