Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) was $18.51 for the day, down -8.68% from the previous closing price of $20.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 985041 shares were traded. CAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Freidman Daniel R sold 5,000 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 130,000 led to the insider holds 53,498 shares of the business.

SULLIVAN DIANE M sold 1,280 shares of CAL for $33,519 on Feb 15. The Executive Chair now owns 110,236 shares after completing the transaction at $26.19 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, SULLIVAN DIANE M, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $26.20 each. As a result, the insider received 39,293 and left with 111,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAL now has a Market Capitalization of 807.75M and an Enterprise Value of 1.66B. As of this moment, Caleres’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAL has reached a high of $31.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.31.

Shares Statistics:

CAL traded an average of 550.02K shares per day over the past three months and 532.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.35M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.19M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 8.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, CAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for CAL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.66 and $4.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $705.56M to a low estimate of $689.25M. As of the current estimate, Caleres Inc.’s year-ago sales were $735.12M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $753.31M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $756.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $744.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.