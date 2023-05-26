Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Records -0.41% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) was $39.21 for the day, down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $39.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2194642 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Edwards Thomas Jr. bought 4,900 shares for $41.07 per share. The transaction valued at 201,243 led to the insider holds 127,319 shares of the business.

IDOL JOHN D bought 240,000 shares of CPRI for $9,976,236 on Mar 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,967,545 shares after completing the transaction at $41.57 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Gibbons Judy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,920 shares for $48.88 each. As a result, the insider received 240,483 and left with 24,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPRI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.40B and an Enterprise Value of 8.46B. As of this moment, Capri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRI has reached a high of $69.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.18.

Shares Statistics:

CPRI traded an average of 2.46M shares per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.46M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 6.54M, compared to 3.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.83 and $5.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.12. EPS for the following year is $6.33, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.95 and $5.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Capri Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B, a decrease of -4.60% over than the figure of -$14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.65B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.94B and the low estimate is $5.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.