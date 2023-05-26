Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Decline -1.26% in Day Trading, Closes at $78.96

The price of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) closed at $78.96 in the last session, down -1.26% from day before closing price of $79.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1075192 shares were traded. CHK stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 82.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Wichterich Michael bought 2,000 shares for $85.65 per share. The transaction valued at 171,300 led to the insider holds 25,318 shares of the business.

DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought 3,000 shares of CHK for $246,126 on Jun 24. The President and CEO now owns 35,891 shares after completing the transaction at $82.04 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Wichterich Michael, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $81.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 244,500 and bolstered with 23,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHK now has a Market Capitalization of 10.74B and an Enterprise Value of 13.79B. As of this moment, Chesapeake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHK has reached a high of $104.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHK traded on average about 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CHK as of May 14, 2023 were 8.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 8.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CHK is 7.95, which was 9.11 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $4.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.15 and $3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $6.76, with 20 analysts recommending between $9.15 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $918M. As of the current estimate, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.52B, an estimated decrease of -62.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B, a decrease of -35.10% over than the figure of -$62.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $905M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.74B, down -47.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $4.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.