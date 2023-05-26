Chubb Limited (CB)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) closed at $190.59 in the last session, down -1.79% from day before closing price of $194.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2243340 shares were traded. CB stock price reached its highest trading level at $193.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Shasta Theodore sold 1,000 shares for $189.73 per share. The transaction valued at 189,730 led to the insider holds 14,488 shares of the business.

Keogh John W sold 23,871 shares of CB for $5,064,949 on Feb 28. The President & COO now owns 272,062 shares after completing the transaction at $212.18 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Lupica John J, who serves as the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of the company, sold 7,949 shares for $222.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,764,678 and left with 123,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CB now has a Market Capitalization of 83.32B and an Enterprise Value of 99.13B. As of this moment, Chubb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CB has reached a high of $231.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 196.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 203.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CB traded on average about 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 414.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 413.20M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 1.91M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CB is 3.44, which was 3.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95. The current Payout Ratio is 26.20% for CB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 18, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.79 and a low estimate of $4.22, while EPS last year was $4.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.25, with high estimates of $4.94 and low estimates of $3.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.95 and $17.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.13. EPS for the following year is $20.16, with 20 analysts recommending between $21.35 and $18.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.17B to a low estimate of $10.39B. As of the current estimate, Chubb Limited’s year-ago sales were $9.73B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.48B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.25B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.11B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.11B and the low estimate is $42.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.