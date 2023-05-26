Citigroup Inc. (C)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) was $44.23 for the day, down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $44.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17800978 shares were traded. C stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of C’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Turek Zdenek sold 12,000 shares for $49.87 per share. The transaction valued at 598,440 led to the insider holds 155,979 shares of the business.

Wechter Sara sold 2,950 shares of C for $149,772 on Feb 21. The Head of Human Resources now owns 82,779 shares after completing the transaction at $50.77 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, COLE TITILOPE, who serves as the CEO, Legacy Franchises of the company, sold 11,903 shares for $51.10 each. As a result, the insider received 608,303 and left with 65,764 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, C now has a Market Capitalization of 87.40B. As of this moment, Citigroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, C has reached a high of $54.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.51.

Shares Statistics:

C traded an average of 19.14M shares per day over the past three months and 15.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.93B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for C as of May 14, 2023 were 30.17M with a Short Ratio of 30.17M, compared to 30.23M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.04, C has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for C, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.93 and a low estimate of $1.36, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.72 and $5.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.27. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.1 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.53B to a low estimate of $19.33B. As of the current estimate, Citigroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.64B, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.27B, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.79B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for C’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.34B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.76B and the low estimate is $73.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.