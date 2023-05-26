Citizens Inc. (CIA) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0

Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA) closed the day trading at $1.83 down -0.54% from the previous closing price of $1.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649566 shares were traded. CIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Conklin Jeffery P. bought 14,000 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 27,020 led to the insider holds 115,782 shares of the business.

Shields Gerald bought 55,000 shares of CIA for $102,300 on May 11. The President & CEO now owns 141,286 shares after completing the transaction at $1.86 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Waite Harvey J., who serves as the VP, Chief Actuary of the company, bought 11,363 shares for $2.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,385 and bolstered with 18,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIA now has a Market Capitalization of 95.73M and an Enterprise Value of 76.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIA has reached a high of $4.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5276, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8505.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIA traded about 91.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIA traded about 293.43k shares per day. A total of 49.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.46M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.35M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.