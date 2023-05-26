Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV)

The closing price of AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) was $92.04 for the day, down -15.51% from the previous closing price of $108.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1146727 shares were traded. AVAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVAV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 335.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when PAGE STEPHEN F sold 2,105 shares for $90.78 per share. The transaction valued at 191,092 led to the insider holds 45,721 shares of the business.

MULLER EDWARD R sold 7,511 shares of AVAV for $695,068 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 20,408 shares after completing the transaction at $92.54 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, PAGE STEPHEN F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,089 shares for $88.47 each. As a result, the insider received 450,224 and left with 34,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVAV now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 2.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVAV has reached a high of $112.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.41.

Shares Statistics:

AVAV traded an average of 218.54K shares per day over the past three months and 238.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.66M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AVAV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 968.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 1.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.83M to a low estimate of $157.5M. As of the current estimate, AeroVironment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.62M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.77M, an increase of 15.00% less than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $139.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $524.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $512M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $519.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $445.73M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $595.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $705.4M and the low estimate is $561.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.