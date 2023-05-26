Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Berry Corporation (BRY)

The closing price of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) was $6.57 for the day, down -4.64% from the previous closing price of $6.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569267 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Smith Arthur T. sold 100,000 shares for $8.21 per share. The transaction valued at 821,050 led to the insider holds 664,180 shares of the business.

Hunter Danielle E. sold 30,000 shares of BRY for $247,809 on Apr 03. The President now owns 188,757 shares after completing the transaction at $8.26 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Smith Arthur T., who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $7.26 each. As a result, the insider received 726,240 and left with 565,904 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRY now has a Market Capitalization of 570.54M and an Enterprise Value of 921.69M. As of this moment, Berry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRY has reached a high of $10.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.43.

Shares Statistics:

BRY traded an average of 728.09K shares per day over the past three months and 542.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.42M. Insiders hold about 10.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.18% stake in the company. Shares short for BRY as of May 14, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 2.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.71, BRY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $202M to a low estimate of $145.9M. As of the current estimate, Berry Corporation’s year-ago sales were $253.13M, an estimated decrease of -31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.07M, a decrease of -13.70% over than the figure of -$31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $207M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $878M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $677.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $776.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $918.34M, down -15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $747.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $907M and the low estimate is $577.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.