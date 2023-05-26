Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Brunswick Corporation (BC)

The closing price of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) was $76.19 for the day, up 1.05% from the previous closing price of $75.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510758 shares were traded. BC stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Preisser Brenna sold 1,309 shares for $76.21 per share. The transaction valued at 99,759 led to the insider holds 52,174 shares of the business.

FOULKES DAVID M sold 13,000 shares of BC for $1,058,200 on May 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 241,957 shares after completing the transaction at $81.40 per share. On May 02, another insider, Gwillim Ryan M, who serves as the E.V.P. & CFO of the company, sold 3,945 shares for $84.45 each. As a result, the insider received 333,155 and left with 24,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.04B and an Enterprise Value of 8.17B. As of this moment, Brunswick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BC has reached a high of $93.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.40.

Shares Statistics:

BC traded an average of 576.70K shares per day over the past three months and 540.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.21M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 2.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.50, BC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 17.90% for BC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2005 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.12 and a low estimate of $2.65, while EPS last year was $2.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.86, with high estimates of $3.11 and low estimates of $2.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $9.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.35. EPS for the following year is $11.22, with 16 analysts recommending between $12.25 and $10.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, Brunswick Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.81B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.