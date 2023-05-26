Comstock Inc. (LODE) Rise 4.07% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.68

The price of Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) closed at $0.68 in the last session, up 4.07% from day before closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0266 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1403658 shares were traded. LODE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6450.

We take a closer look at LODE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LODE now has a Market Capitalization of 61.82M and an Enterprise Value of 61.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 359.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 399.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.51.

Over the past 52 weeks, LODE has reached a high of $0.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4984, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4385.

According to the various share statistics, LODE traded on average about 881.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 681.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 10.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LODE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 881.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 789.41k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $30k. It ranges from a high estimate of $30k to a low estimate of $30k. As of the current estimate, Comstock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53k, an estimated decrease of -43.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.9M, an increase of 38,105.10% over than the figure of -$43.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LODE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $178k, up 25,349.40% from the average estimate.