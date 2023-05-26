Consensus estimate for Alight Inc. (ALIT)’s next quarter EPS at $0.13

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) closed the day trading at $8.18 down -1.80% from the previous closing price of $8.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1796417 shares were traded. ALIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALIT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. sold 28,562,652 shares for $8.71 per share. The transaction valued at 248,780,699 led to the insider holds 57,028 shares of the business.

Blackstone Management Associat sold 28,562,652 shares of ALIT for $248,780,699 on Mar 06. The 10% Owner now owns 57,028 shares after completing the transaction at $8.71 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, BX Tempo ML Holdco 1 L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 28,562,652 shares for $8.71 each. As a result, the insider received 248,780,699 and left with 57,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALIT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.12B and an Enterprise Value of 6.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALIT has reached a high of $10.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALIT traded about 3.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALIT traded about 2.41M shares per day. A total of 476.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 382.92M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALIT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.12M with a Short Ratio of 19.38M, compared to 18.88M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $802.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $812.85M to a low estimate of $793M. As of the current estimate, Alight Inc.’s year-ago sales were $715M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $826.88M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $833.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $816.16M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.