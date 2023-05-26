Consensus estimates for BHP Group Limited (BHP) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, BHP Group Limited’s stock clocked out at $55.03, down -0.69% from its previous closing price of $55.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3390733 shares were traded. BHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHP now has a Market Capitalization of 208.71B and an Enterprise Value of 213.33B. As of this moment, BHP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHP has reached a high of $71.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHP traded 2.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.46B. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BHP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 7.45M, compared to 5.19M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.65, BHP has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.76. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BHP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 20651:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.