Consensus estimates for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $40.58, up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $40.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516859 shares were traded. MDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MDC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Baker Raymond T sold 29,160 shares for $41.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,202,558 led to the insider holds 48,526 shares of the business.

Martin Robert Nathaniel sold 13,226 shares of MDC for $549,540 on May 09. The SVP and CFO now owns 299,962 shares after completing the transaction at $41.55 per share. On May 05, another insider, MANDARICH DAVID D, who serves as the President, CEO and Director of the company, sold 157,044 shares for $41.45 each. As a result, the insider received 6,509,474 and left with 5,097,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.96B and an Enterprise Value of 3.38B. As of this moment, M.D.C.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDC has reached a high of $43.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MDC traded 671.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 579.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.45M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MDC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 2.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, MDC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.84. The current Payout Ratio is 29.00% for MDC, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2021 when the company split stock in a 13:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.51. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $931.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $950M to a low estimate of $908M. As of the current estimate, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated decrease of -37.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $957.8M, a decrease of -33.60% over than the figure of -$37.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $888M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.72B, down -30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.66B and the low estimate is $3.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.