Consensus estimates for Magna International Inc. (MGA) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Magna International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $50.69, down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $50.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 996324 shares were traded. MGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MGA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGA now has a Market Capitalization of 15.44B and an Enterprise Value of 19.28B. As of this moment, Magna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGA has reached a high of $68.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MGA traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 286.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.60M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MGA as of May 14, 2023 were 6.14M with a Short Ratio of 5.35M, compared to 4.21M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, MGA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 118.20% for MGA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.09 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.93. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $10.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.75B to a low estimate of $9.93B. As of the current estimate, Magna International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.36B, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.08B, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.84B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.84B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.31B and the low estimate is $42.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.