Considering Masco Corporation (MAS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Masco Corporation’s stock clocked out at $50.23, down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $50.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2102448 shares were traded. MAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Sznewajs John G sold 15,007 shares for $54.00 per share. The transaction valued at 810,383 led to the insider holds 187,784 shares of the business.

Sznewajs John G sold 20,361 shares of MAS for $1,099,494 on May 09. The VP and CFO now owns 187,784 shares after completing the transaction at $54.00 per share. On May 08, another insider, Sznewajs John G, who serves as the VP and CFO of the company, sold 19,632 shares for $54.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,060,128 and left with 187,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.13B and an Enterprise Value of 15.24B. As of this moment, Masco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has reached a high of $58.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAS traded 1.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 226.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAS as of May 14, 2023 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.28M, compared to 6.13M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, MAS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for MAS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $2.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, Masco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.35B, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2B, a decrease of -11.20% over than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.94B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.68B, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.39B and the low estimate is $7.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.