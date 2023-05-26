Dana Incorporated (DAN) s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $13.43 in the prior trading day, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) closed at $13.00, down -3.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1943614 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Aghili Aziz sold 35,205 shares for $17.75 per share. The transaction valued at 624,904 led to the insider holds 3,101 shares of the business.

Kamsickas James Kevin sold 400,000 shares of DAN for $7,113,360 on Nov 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 354,728 shares after completing the transaction at $17.78 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13B and an Enterprise Value of 4.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has reached a high of $19.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.60M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DAN as of May 14, 2023 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.11M, compared to 4.48M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.11.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $2.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.78B to a low estimate of $2.69B. As of the current estimate, Dana Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.59B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7B, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.62B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.16B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.59B and the low estimate is $10.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.