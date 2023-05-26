Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) closed at $33.42 in the last session, down -1.27% from day before closing price of $33.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754821 shares were traded. PLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Pineiro Antonio bought 500 shares for $34.90 per share. The transaction valued at 17,450 led to the insider holds 23,812 shares of the business.

Mulleady John sold 7,500 shares of PLAY for $262,500 on Mar 16. The SVP, RE & Dev now owns 78,777 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Pineiro Antonio, who serves as the SVP, Chief Int’l Dev Ofc of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $42.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 127,632 and bolstered with 23,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 4.31B. As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY has reached a high of $45.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLAY traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.97M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.32% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.99M, compared to 4.61M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.77% and a Short% of Float of 14.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.34 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $3.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $601.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $614M to a low estimate of $581.05M. As of the current estimate, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $451.1M, an estimated increase of 33.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $569.72M, an increase of 21.60% less than the figure of $33.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $593.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $508M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.