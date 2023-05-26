DECK (Deckers Outdoor Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) closed the day trading at $450.01 up 2.20% from the previous closing price of $440.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 868298 shares were traded. DECK stock price reached its highest trading level at $456.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $441.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DECK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Powers David sold 35,957 shares for $400.87 per share. The transaction valued at 14,414,083 led to the insider holds 92,252 shares of the business.

Shanahan Lauri M sold 2,529 shares of DECK for $1,028,190 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 7,843 shares after completing the transaction at $406.56 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Fasching Steven J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $405.00 each. As a result, the insider received 405,000 and left with 28,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DECK now has a Market Capitalization of 12.05B and an Enterprise Value of 11.19B. As of this moment, Deckers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DECK has reached a high of $503.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $235.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 463.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 395.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DECK traded about 356.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DECK traded about 540.81k shares per day. A total of 26.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.08M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.79% stake in the company. Shares short for DECK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 401.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 523.58k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.01 and a low estimate of $2.31, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.51 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.87 and $18.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.58. EPS for the following year is $21.77, with 16 analysts recommending between $24.04 and $19.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $720.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $770.72M to a low estimate of $681M. As of the current estimate, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $736.01M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $700.26M, an increase of 14.00% over than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $742.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $667.38M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.