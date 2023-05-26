DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Shares Decline by -1.82% to Close at $114.61

As of close of business last night, DexCom Inc.’s stock clocked out at $114.61, down -1.82% from its previous closing price of $116.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2458004 shares were traded. DXCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DXCM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 108.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Pacelli Steven Robert sold 412 shares for $118.65 per share. The transaction valued at 48,884 led to the insider holds 132,274 shares of the business.

Sylvain Jereme M sold 2,400 shares of DXCM for $282,192 on May 22. The EVP Chief Financial Officer now owns 74,711 shares after completing the transaction at $117.58 per share. On May 09, another insider, Stern Sadie, who serves as the EVP Chief Human Resources Offi of the company, sold 393 shares for $120.19 each. As a result, the insider received 47,235 and left with 82,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXCM now has a Market Capitalization of 47.04B and an Enterprise Value of 46.72B. As of this moment, DexCom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 166.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 76.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 82.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $126.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DXCM traded 2.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of May 14, 2023 were 14.46M with a Short Ratio of 14.46M, compared to 12.08M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $841.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $860M to a low estimate of $828.57M. As of the current estimate, DexCom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $696.2M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $928.85M, an increase of 23.70% over than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $961M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $912.38M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.