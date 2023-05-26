Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) closed at $3.58 down -3.24% from its previous closing price of $3.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502825 shares were traded. DSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Diana Shipping Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DSX now has a Market Capitalization of 427.88M and an Enterprise Value of 873.99M. As of this moment, Diana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSX has reached a high of $6.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8616, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1580.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DSX has traded an average of 524.64K shares per day and 305.62k over the past ten days. A total of 87.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.54M. Insiders hold about 17.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DSX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.68M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DSX is 0.60, from 0.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 22.97%.

Earnings Estimates

