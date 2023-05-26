Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $8.23

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) closed the day trading at $8.23 down -42.97% from the previous closing price of $14.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20627291 shares were traded. APPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APPS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when STONE WILLIAM GORDON III sold 35,000 shares for $10.26 per share. The transaction valued at 359,100 led to the insider holds 1,612,789 shares of the business.

STONE WILLIAM GORDON III sold 35,000 shares of APPS for $368,900 on Mar 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,647,789 shares after completing the transaction at $10.54 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,200 and bolstered with 294,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 1.58B. As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPS has reached a high of $27.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APPS traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APPS traded about 3.78M shares per day. A total of 99.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.14M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APPS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 6.34M, compared to 6.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.60% and a Short% of Float of 7.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Digital Turbine, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $24.05 and low estimates of $85.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Technology and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Defensive. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.