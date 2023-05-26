Dover Corporation (DOV) Stocks Reach New Highs at $135.22 During Trading Session

After finishing at $135.64 in the prior trading day, Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) closed at $135.22, down -0.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678307 shares were traded. DOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Cerepak Brad M sold 34,972 shares for $143.25 per share. The transaction valued at 5,009,644 led to the insider holds 73,878 shares of the business.

Kosinski Anthony K sold 2,203 shares of DOV for $277,975 on Oct 24. The Vice President, Tax now owns 5,353 shares after completing the transaction at $126.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOV now has a Market Capitalization of 19.68B and an Enterprise Value of 23.19B. As of this moment, Dover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOV has reached a high of $160.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 865.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 756.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 1.94M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DOV’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.02, compared to 2.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 26.70% for DOV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1238:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.32 and a low estimate of $2.15, while EPS last year was $2.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.43, with high estimates of $2.48 and low estimates of $2.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.12 and $8.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.98. EPS for the following year is $9.82, with 19 analysts recommending between $10.31 and $9.43.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of the current estimate, Dover Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.16B, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.27B, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.51B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $8.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.