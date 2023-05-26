Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) closed the day trading at $80.64 down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $81.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633849 shares were traded. EMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EMN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when McAlindon Julie A. sold 1,900 shares for $86.89 per share. The transaction valued at 165,091 led to the insider holds 2,877 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMN now has a Market Capitalization of 10.04B and an Enterprise Value of 14.70B. As of this moment, Eastman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMN has reached a high of $112.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EMN traded about 971.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EMN traded about 810.05k shares per day. A total of 118.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.16M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EMN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

EMN’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.16, up from 3.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07. The current Payout Ratio is 68.00% for EMN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.26 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $2.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.31, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.22 and $7.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.93. EPS for the following year is $9.05, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.6 and $7.65.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $2.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.47B. As of the current estimate, Eastman Chemical Company’s year-ago sales were $2.78B, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.72B, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.56B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.58B, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.29B and the low estimate is $10.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.