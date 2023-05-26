Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) expected to report EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) closed at $40.94 down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $41.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503393 shares were traded. EPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Edgewell Personal Care Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when O’Toole Eric F sold 4,000 shares for $43.95 per share. The transaction valued at 175,817 led to the insider holds 13,688 shares of the business.

HILL JOHN N sold 1,250 shares of EPC for $52,023 on Nov 29. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 74,986 shares after completing the transaction at $41.61 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, HILL JOHN N, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 0 shares for $37.79 each. As a result, the insider received 16 and left with 64,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.26B and an Enterprise Value of 3.54B. As of this moment, Edgewell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPC has reached a high of $46.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EPC has traded an average of 401.46K shares per day and 402.73k over the past ten days. A total of 51.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.66M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EPC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 2.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EPC is 0.60, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The current Payout Ratio is 32.80% for EPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1349:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $2.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $644.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $649.39M to a low estimate of $640.59M. As of the current estimate, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s year-ago sales were $623.8M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $543.96M, an increase of 1.30% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $547M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $537M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.