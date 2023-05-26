eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) was $0.53 for the day, down -23.83% from the previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1723 from its previous closing price. On the day, 889722 shares were traded. EFTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4680.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EFTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Ehrlich Christopher B bought 346 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 197 led to the insider holds 35,213 shares of the business.

Ehrlich Christopher B bought 18,867 shares of EFTR for $10,377 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 34,867 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Presidio Management Group X LL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 59,376 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider received 47,738 and left with 127,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFTR now has a Market Capitalization of 26.71M and an Enterprise Value of 20.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFTR has reached a high of $2.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4581, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5164.

Shares Statistics:

EFTR traded an average of 208.75K shares per day over the past three months and 767.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.54M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EFTR as of May 14, 2023 were 77.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 130.75k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.48.