EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $0.86 in the prior trading day, EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) closed at $0.80, down -6.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0532 from its previous closing price. On the day, 780422 shares were traded. EMKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9002 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7834.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EMKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 81,520 led to the insider holds 6,199,499 shares of the business.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of EMKR for $86,010 on May 24. The 10% Owner now owns 6,299,499 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On May 23, another insider, AWM Investment Company, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 140,489 shares for $0.88 each. As a result, the insider received 123,149 and left with 6,399,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMKR now has a Market Capitalization of 53.52M and an Enterprise Value of 70.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMKR has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4392.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 277.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 343.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.79M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EMKR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 316.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 309.08k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $26.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.5M to a low estimate of $25.5M. As of the current estimate, EMCORE Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.68M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.07M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.13M, down -17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.2M and the low estimate is $117.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.