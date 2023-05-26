Entergy Corporation (ETR) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) closed at $97.22 in the last session, down -1.77% from day before closing price of $98.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1674453 shares were traded. ETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. sold 300 shares for $103.96 per share. The transaction valued at 31,188 led to the insider holds 3,269 shares of the business.

HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 213 shares of ETR for $22,114 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 7,388 shares after completing the transaction at $103.82 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, MINOR ANASTASIA, who serves as the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $107.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 268,750 and bolstered with 4,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETR now has a Market Capitalization of 22.28B and an Enterprise Value of 48.82B. As of this moment, Entergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETR has reached a high of $122.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETR traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 211.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ETR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 2.38M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ETR is 4.28, which was 4.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.70.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.99 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.85, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.77 and $6.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.7. EPS for the following year is $7.18, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.23 and $7.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.58B to a low estimate of $3.37B. As of the current estimate, Entergy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.4B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.22B, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.94B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.76B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.19B and the low estimate is $12.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.