Examining Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed at $57.01 down -2.13% from its previous closing price of $58.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 924817 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 29,181 shares for $57.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,691,039 led to the insider holds 894,392 shares of the business.

Singer Benjamin C sold 8,211 shares of PCOR for $475,827 on May 24. The Chief Legal Officer; Secretary now owns 174,541 shares after completing the transaction at $57.95 per share. On May 24, another insider, Durling Joy Driscoll, who serves as the Chief Data Officer of the company, sold 5,167 shares for $57.95 each. As a result, the insider received 299,428 and left with 134,772 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.97B and an Enterprise Value of 7.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $68.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCOR has traded an average of 1.14M shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 139.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.82M, compared to 6.77M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $217.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $222.87M to a low estimate of $216.98M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.21M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.57M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.2M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $908.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $911.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.2M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.