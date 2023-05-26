Examining Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) closed at $5.09 down -2.49% from its previous closing price of $5.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16198571 shares were traded. SWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Southwestern Energy Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1889.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.72B and an Enterprise Value of 10.23B. As of this moment, Southwestern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWN has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWN has traded an average of 24.07M shares per day and 23.11M over the past ten days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SWN as of May 14, 2023 were 73.29M with a Short Ratio of 73.29M, compared to 60.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.32B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.77B to a low estimate of $909.84M. As of the current estimate, Southwestern Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $4.14B, an estimated decrease of -68.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B, a decrease of -28.00% over than the figure of -$68.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15B, down -57.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.9B and the low estimate is $4.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.