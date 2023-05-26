Examining Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) closed at $77.56 down -2.18% from its previous closing price of $79.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1236320 shares were traded. SWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Link Janet sold 2,581 shares for $85.73 per share. The transaction valued at 221,282 led to the insider holds 36,352 shares of the business.

Walburger Corbin sold 5,248 shares of SWK for $424,044 on Nov 10. The Interim CFO now owns 17,993 shares after completing the transaction at $80.80 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, MANNING ROBERT J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $85.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,565,000 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWK now has a Market Capitalization of 12.90B and an Enterprise Value of 20.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWK has reached a high of $122.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWK has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 1.44M over the past ten days. A total of 149.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SWK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.83M with a Short Ratio of 8.28M, compared to 8.73M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.82%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SWK is 3.20, from 3.19 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17. The current Payout Ratio is 65.70% for SWK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $4.98, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.21 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $4.01B. As of the current estimate, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.39B, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.04B, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.96B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.95B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.4B and the low estimate is $16.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.