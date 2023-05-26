Ferguson plc (FERG) Records 1.09 million Shares Traded, Reaches $145.36 High

After finishing at $143.81 in the prior trading day, Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) closed at $143.88, up 0.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1094834 shares were traded. FERG stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FERG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FERG now has a Market Capitalization of 30.44B and an Enterprise Value of 35.13B. As of this moment, Ferguson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FERG has reached a high of $151.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 207.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.08M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FERG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 2.15M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FERG’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.41, compared to 3.41 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $2.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.88 and $9.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.42. EPS for the following year is $9.24, with 16 analysts recommending between $10.25 and $6.93.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $7.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.17B to a low estimate of $6.93B. As of the current estimate, Ferguson plc’s year-ago sales were $7.28B, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.45B, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.3B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FERG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.57B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.21B and the low estimate is $27.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.