Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $112.81

As of close of business last night, Fiserv Inc.’s stock clocked out at $112.81, down -3.14% from its previous closing price of $116.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5619881 shares were traded. FISV stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FISV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Hau Robert W. sold 8,500 shares for $119.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,014,305 led to the insider holds 133,491 shares of the business.

Chiarello Guy sold 8,000 shares of FISV for $973,520 on May 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 195,356 shares after completing the transaction at $121.69 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Foskett Christopher M, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $111.00 each. As a result, the insider received 999,000 and left with 97,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FISV now has a Market Capitalization of 74.83B and an Enterprise Value of 96.19B. As of this moment, Fiserv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FISV has reached a high of $122.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FISV traded 3.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 626.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 612.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FISV as of May 14, 2023 were 9.15M with a Short Ratio of 9.15M, compared to 9.56M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.47 and $7.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.37. EPS for the following year is $8.4, with 30 analysts recommending between $8.7 and $8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 22 analysts expect revenue to total $4.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.64B to a low estimate of $4.44B. As of the current estimate, Fiserv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.23B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.57B, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.44B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FISV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.77B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.5B and the low estimate is $18.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.