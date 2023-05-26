FMC Corporation (FMC) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) closed at $103.87 in the last session, down -0.99% from day before closing price of $104.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638412 shares were traded. FMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when DOUGLAS MARK bought 4,121 shares for $115.53 per share. The transaction valued at 476,102 led to the insider holds 41,672 shares of the business.

Sandifer Andrew D sold 5,000 shares of FMC for $638,835 on Mar 02. The EVP and CFO now owns 39,061 shares after completing the transaction at $127.77 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, pereira ronaldo, who serves as the EVP, President, FMC Americas of the company, sold 1,955 shares for $129.29 each. As a result, the insider received 252,761 and left with 19,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMC now has a Market Capitalization of 15.49B and an Enterprise Value of 18.34B. As of this moment, FMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has reached a high of $134.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FMC traded on average about 847.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 775.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 125.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FMC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FMC is 2.32, which was 2.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 37.70% for FMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1153:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.15 and $7.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.74. EPS for the following year is $8.81, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.5 and $8.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, FMC Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.8B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.58B and the low estimate is $6.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.